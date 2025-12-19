Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025, during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour marked Gen. Cole’s first official visit to the 621st CRW after assuming command of the 21st AF on Sept. 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)