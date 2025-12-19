U.S. Air Force Maj. General Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, is greeted by U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Ballinger, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 2, 2025, during an immersion tour of the 621st Contingency Response Wing. This immersion tour marked Gen. Cole’s first official visit to the 621st CRW after assuming command of the 21st AF on Sept. 5, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9457021
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-FM551-1066
|Resolution:
|7344x4896
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
