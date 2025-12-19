16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepare to load an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)