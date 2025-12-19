(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 2 of 8]

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force ­­­­­­­­­­1st Lt. Georgia Ganster, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot (right) flies a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR enabling the movement of personnel and equipment anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9456855
    VIRIN: 251124-F-OE100-1181
    Resolution: 5130x3420
    Size: 14.02 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

