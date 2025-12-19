16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Georgia Ganster, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot (right) flies a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR enabling the movement of personnel and equipment anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|11.24.2025
|12.22.2025 06:14
|9456855
|251124-F-OE100-1181
|5130x3420
|14.02 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|6
|0
