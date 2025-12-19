16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepare to load an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a ­­­­­­­­transport mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS supported the U.S. Army’s 3/s278 ACR movement through an airbridge, where they provided a link between two places through aerial capabilities, to transport the Bradley and U.S. Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)