16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepare to load an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a transport mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS supported the U.S. Army’s 3/s278 ACR movement through an airbridge, where they provided a link between two places through aerial capabilities, to transport the Bradley and U.S. Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9456857
|VIRIN:
|251124-F-OE100-1215
|Resolution:
|5490x3660
|Size:
|20.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
