16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Witt, 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment gunner, operates an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a ­­­­­­mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 3/278 ACR gunner operated the Bradley as part of an airbridge operation, where the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provided a link between two places through aerial capabilities, to transport the Bradley (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)