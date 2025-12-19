(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Witt, 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment gunner, operates an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a ­­­­­­mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 3/278 ACR gunner operated the Bradley as part of an airbridge operation, where the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provided a link between two places through aerial capabilities, to transport the Bradley (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9456858
    VIRIN: 251124-F-OE100-1366
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 24.18 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM
    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery