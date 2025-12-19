U.S. Army Spc. Anthony Witt, 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment gunner, operates an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 3/278 ACR gunner operated the Bradley as part of an airbridge operation, where the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron provided a link between two places through aerial capabilities, to transport the Bradley (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 06:14
|Photo ID:
|9456858
|VIRIN:
|251124-F-OE100-1366
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|24.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.