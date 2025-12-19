16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment prepare to load an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a transport mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The U.S. Army’s 3/278 ACR, partnered with the 16th EAS to transport the Bradley and U.S. Soldiers across the USCENTCOM AOR as part of an airbridge operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)