    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 6 of 8]

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment offload an M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 24, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM by moving personnel and cargo across thousands of miles in the AOR, enabling joint operations in air, land, and sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 06:14
    Photo ID: 9456859
    VIRIN: 251124-F-OE100-1437
    Resolution: 4938x3292
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

