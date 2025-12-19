379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sheridyn Webb, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, fires her M4 carbine within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Airmen sight in their weapon optics before conducting training to minimize inaccurate grading of their shot placement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)