    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy [Image 5 of 8]

    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Gallegos, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron trainer, left, and Senior Airman Micahel Edwards, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces defender conduct a firing course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen trained on firing during movement to practice their accuracy to better defend the base against real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9456817
    VIRIN: 251217-F-PQ421-1400
    Resolution: 5605x3729
    Size: 17.71 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shooting range
    AFCENT
    security forces
    training
    shooting
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

