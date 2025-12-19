U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Gallegos, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron trainer, left, and Senior Airman Micahel Edwards, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces defender conduct a firing course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen trained on firing during movement to practice their accuracy to better defend the base against real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 04:54
|Photo ID:
|9456817
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-PQ421-1400
|Resolution:
|5605x3729
|Size:
|17.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.