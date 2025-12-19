379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Spykes, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, fires his Sig Sauer M18 handgun within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen switched between primary and secondary firearms during the training to practice their speed and hand-eye coordination, being a valuable skill in defending the base against real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)