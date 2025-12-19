379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Bowman, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, helps zero sights for an Airman within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. Airmen sight in their weapon optics before conducting training to minimize inaccurate grading of their shot placement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)