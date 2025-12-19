379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Spykes, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, reloads his Sig Sauer M18 handgun within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen were timed during the training and graded on their accuracy on the displayed targets to show their progress in defending against threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)