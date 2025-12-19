(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Spykes, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, reloads his Sig Sauer M18 handgun within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen were timed during the training and graded on their accuracy on the displayed targets to show their progress in defending against threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 9456814
    VIRIN: 251217-F-PQ421-1341
    Resolution: 4799x3193
    Size: 13.85 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy
    379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shooting range
    AFCENT
    security forces
    training
    shooting
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery