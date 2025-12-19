379th Expeditionary Security Forces touch up on their accuracy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron conduct a shooting course within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen trained on movement while shooting to enhance their accuracy with their weapon systems to better defend the base against real-world threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)