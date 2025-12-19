Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific plays holiday music during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The toy drive is held annually during the holiday season, collecting donated toys to support local families and children in the Mizuho area and reinforcing ongoing cooperation between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)