    Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

    Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

    MIZUHO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific plays holiday music during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The toy drive is held annually during the holiday season, collecting donated toys to support local families and children in the Mizuho area and reinforcing ongoing cooperation between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9456775
    VIRIN: 251215-F-LX373-1107
    Resolution: 5675x3776
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: MIZUHO, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday season
    Holiday cheer
    374th Maintenance Group
    One Community
    Community Relations
    Mizuho Toy Drive

