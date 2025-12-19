Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Group pose for a photo during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The event reflects the 374th Airlift Wing’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships with the local community through community outreach and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)