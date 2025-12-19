(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer [Image 4 of 6]

    Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

    MIZUHO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Group pose for a photo during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The event reflects the 374th Airlift Wing’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships with the local community through community outreach and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 02:24
    Photo ID: 9456773
    VIRIN: 251215-F-LX373-1086
    Resolution: 5314x3536
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: MIZUHO, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer
    TAGS

    Holiday season
    Holiday cheer
    374th Maintenance Group
    One Community
    Community Relations
    Mizuho Toy Drive

