U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Guthrie, 374th Maintenance Group deputy commander, greets local community leaders during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The 374th MXG provides toys to children in Mizuho, strengthening ties between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 02:24
|Photo ID:
|9456771
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-LX373-1033
|Resolution:
|4625x3077
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|MIZUHO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer [Image 6 of 6], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.