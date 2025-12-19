Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Guthrie, 374th Maintenance Group deputy commander, greets local community leaders during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The 374th MXG provides toys to children in Mizuho, strengthening ties between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)