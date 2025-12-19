Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col James Guthrie, 374th Maintenance Group deputy commander, Masahito Ozaku, Mizuho Town vice mayor, and Katsumi Ohi, Mizuho Board of Education chairperson, pose for a photo during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The event reflects the 374th Airlift Wing’s continued commitment to strengthening partnerships with the local community through community outreach and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)