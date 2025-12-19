Mizuho Toy Drive: 374 MXG Airmen spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kyra Murphy, 374th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, receives a gift from an attendee during a toy drive at the Mizuho Town Multi-Generational Communication Center, Japan, Dec. 15, 2025. The 374th MXG provides toys to children in Mizuho, strengthening ties between the installation and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)