    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts freshwater wash-down [Image 13 of 13]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts freshwater wash-down

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Kibler 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a freshwater wash-down on the foc'sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 17, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 03:31
    Photo ID: 9455764
    VIRIN: 251217-N-CK999-1024
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 786.01 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts freshwater wash-down [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

