USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. arrives in Guam

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Richard Kachman, executive officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), center, delivers remarks to U.S. Navy Sailors during a navigation debrief on Dec. 18, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)