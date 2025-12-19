(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. arrives in Guam

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. arrives in Guam

    GUAM

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Kibler 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    U.S. Navy Ens. Jewel Marquezmaigue waves to her family from the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 18, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 03:32
    Photo ID: 9455748
    VIRIN: 251218-N-CK999-1112
    Resolution: 3544x2363
    Size: 797.06 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. arrives in Guam, by PO3 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABECSG2526

