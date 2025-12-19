Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts freshwater wash-down

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Robinson sweeps the deck during a freshwater wash down aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 17, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)