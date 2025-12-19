Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Intelligence Specialist Alan Doerter films an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71, during a visual information personnel (VIPER) drill on the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 16, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)