USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. arrives in Guam

U.S. Navy Sailors lower the brow aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) on Dec. 18, 2025. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2025 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9455743
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-CK999-1165
|Resolution:
|3627x2418
|Size:
|824 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
