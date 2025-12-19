(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex gets underway [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex gets underway

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251212-N-DR102-1085
    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) transits San Diego Bay, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)

    This work, USS Essex gets underway [Image 6 of 6], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

