USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

251212-N-GN902-1030

Sailors, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), heave mooring lines as the ship detaches from the pier during a sea and anchor evolution, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)