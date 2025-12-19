251212-N-IP019-1005
Seaman Kamari Owens, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to take off the hause netting, during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9455730
|VIRIN:
|251212-N-IP019-1005
|Resolution:
|4283x3217
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.