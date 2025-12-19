USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251212-N-IP019-1005

Seaman Kamari Owens, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to take off the hause netting, during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’sle, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)