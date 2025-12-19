USS Essex gets underway

251212-N-DR102-1045
Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) approaches Coronado Bridge as the ship transits the San Diego Bay, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9455732
|VIRIN:
|251212-N-DR102-1045
|Resolution:
|2390x1276
|Size:
|526.28 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
