USS Essex gets underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251212-N-DR102-1066

Wasp-Class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) sails under Coronado Bridge as the ship transits the San Diego Bay, Dec. 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr)