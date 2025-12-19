(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    251212-N-IP019-1071
    Sailors from varies ships at Naval Base San Diego, stand by on the pier as line handlers preparing to remove the mooring lines as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares to get underway, Dec, 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

