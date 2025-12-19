USS Essex conducts sea and anchor as it departs Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from varies ships at Naval Base San Diego, stand by on the pier as line handlers preparing to remove the mooring lines as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) prepares to get underway, Dec, 12, 2025. Essex is underway following a planned maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish key systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)