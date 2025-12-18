(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District and St. Paul District team members along with non-federal sponsors who work on the Lower San Joaquin River Project, walk through Phase E as they conduct a site visit in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:51
    Photo ID: 9452750
    VIRIN: 251210-A-DX319-1008
    Resolution: 2504x1666
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District [Image 11 of 11], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District
    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flood Risk Management
    USACE Sacramento District
    Lower San Joaquin River
    USACE St. Paul District
    Levee Improvements

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery