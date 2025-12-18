Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This image is of a levee at the Lower San Joaquin River Project Phase E site in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)