Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District and St. Paul District team members along with non-federal sponsors who work on the Lower San Joaquin River Project, stand alongside each other for a group photo after the conclusion of a site visit at Phase E in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)