Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District project manager, Ben Nelson, leads the Lower San Joaquin River Project team as they meet to conduct a site visit of Phase E in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 18:51
|Photo ID:
|9452710
|VIRIN:
|251210-A-DX319-1000
|Resolution:
|2141x1509
|Size:
|686.67 KB
|Location:
|STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
