Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District team member stands at a bridge on site as he takes notes during a site visit of Lower San Joaquin River Project Phase E in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)