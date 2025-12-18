(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District [Image 8 of 11]

    STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Bertha Smith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District team member stands at a bridge on site as he takes notes during a site visit of Lower San Joaquin River Project Phase E in Stockton, California on Dec. 10, 2025. The Lower San Joaquin River Project is a flood risk management project that encompasses 23 miles of levee improvements and two closure structures at Fourteenmile Slough and Smith Canal. (U.S. Army photo by Bertha Smith, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 18:51
    Photo ID: 9452737
    VIRIN: 251210-A-DX319-1007
    Resolution: 2099x1358
    Size: 583.92 KB
    Location: STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lower San Joaquin River Phase E Site Visit with St. Paul District [Image 11 of 11], by Bertha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

