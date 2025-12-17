Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Victor Vo, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, operates a forklift on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. Keesler relies on our ground transportation operators to move cargo and personnel across base efficiently and quickly to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)