U.S. Airman 1st Class Victor Vo, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, performs routine inspection duties on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. Vehicle inspections are performed before any vehicle is operated, this includes checking exterior lights, engine oil level, and tire pressure.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9451007
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-MF651-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.96 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.