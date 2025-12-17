(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation [Image 1 of 12]

    Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Airman 1st Class Victor Vo, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, walks between two buses on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. As an operator with ground transportation, Vo is tasked with driving the shuttle that transports Airmen in training to common locations on base, efficiently minimizing time spent traveling and allowing more time for schooling and skill mastery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9450989
    VIRIN: 251112-F-MF651-1152
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Kaleb Tewes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

