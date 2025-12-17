Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Victor Vo, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, performs an interior vehicle inspection on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. Vehicle inspections are performed before any vehicle is operated, this includes checking interior seating and seatbelts, emergency exits, and overall cabin condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)