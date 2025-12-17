Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation

U.S. Airman 1st Class Victor Vo, 81st Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, drives a bus on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. As an operator with ground transportation, Vo is tasked with driving the shuttle that transports Airmen in training to common locations on base, efficiently minimizing time spent traveling and allowing more time for schooling and skill mastery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)
