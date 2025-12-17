Airmen in motion: Keesler's ground transportation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tachometer is displayed on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2025. Ground transportation operators drive various different types of vehicles, to include buses, vans, forklifts, sedans, and tractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes)