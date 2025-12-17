(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

    UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and family members stand in remembrance during the memorial service for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The service provided an opportunity for the community to gather in reflection and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 05:11
    Photo ID: 9450611
    VIRIN: 251217-F-SH233-4806
    Resolution: 1690x2612
    Size: 774.8 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley
    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery