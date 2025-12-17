31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and family members stand in remembrance during the memorial service for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The service provided an opportunity for the community to gather in reflection and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)