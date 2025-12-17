31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Helaena Jillian Cuaresma, 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman, presents the colors during the memorial service for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The honor guard rendered ceremonial support in tribute to Gilley’s service and sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)