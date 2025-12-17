31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and family members attend the memorial service for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The ceremony honored Gilley’s dedication to service and his contributions to the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)