Members of the 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard present ceremonial rifles during the memorial service for U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The service brought together Airmen, family and friends to reflect on Gilley’s life and dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 05:11
|Photo ID:
|9450609
|VIRIN:
|251217-F-SH233-3564
|Resolution:
|2160x3240
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.