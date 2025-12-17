(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley [Image 4 of 6]

    31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

    ITALY

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of the 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard present ceremonial rifles during the memorial service for U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The service brought together Airmen, family and friends to reflect on Gilley’s life and dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 05:11
    This work, 31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano
    31 FW

