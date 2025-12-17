31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard present ceremonial rifles during the memorial service for U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The service brought together Airmen, family and friends to reflect on Gilley’s life and dedication to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)