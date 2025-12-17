31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial display honoring U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, is positioned at the front of the chapel during his memorial service at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. The display served as a focal point for reflection as attendees paid tribute to Gilley’s life and service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)