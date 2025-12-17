31st Fighter Wing hosts memorial ceremony for Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley

A memorial program honoring U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Ahmad Gilley, 31st Medical Group dental assistant, rests on a table during his memorial service at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 17, 2025. Airmen, family members and friends gathered to honor Gilley’s life, service and impact on the Aviano community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Synsere Howard)
|12.17.2025
|12.18.2025 05:11
|9450606
|251217-F-SH233-4098
|2160x3240
|1.31 MB
|IT
|0
|0
