90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

Members of the 90th Security Forces Squadron, Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Bhate Environmental Associates pose for a group photo during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the CAS, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through a partnership between the 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned Military Working Dog training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)