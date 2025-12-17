90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The 90th Security Forces Squadron and Cheyenne Animal Shelter partnered together to bring new life to the shelter’s aging dog park through the donation of decommissioned concrete training obstacles from the squadron’s former Military Working Dog training area. Together, they hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the CAS on Dec. 17, 2025, marking a new chapter for the Nancy Mockler dog park.

The obstacles became available following the completion of F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s new MWD facility. To avoid wasteful disposing of the materials, 90 SFS sought a way to benefit the local community. They coordinated with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to repurpose the structures for public use.

“Jacques Robertson, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron construction manager, introduced me to Austin Coward, Cheyenne Animal Shelter volunteer and community engagement coordinator,” said Tech. Sgt. Andrew Arvizo, 90 SFS kennel master. “From there, the idea to donate the obstacles rather than demolish them began to take form. We worked closely with 90 CES and Bhate Environmental to formulate a plan to prep the ground at CAS and move the obstacles from base.”

Donated from Bhate Environmental Associates, the shelter staff used the obstacles to enhance their existing dog park, creating a more engaging environment for dogs and their owners throughout the Cheyenne area. The park will soon be open to the community.

“On behalf of Bhate Environmental Associates, the 90th Contracting Squadron and 90 CES, we are more than pleased to be able to facilitate the donation of all this equipment between F.E. Warren AFB and CAS,” said Terry Watson, Bhate Environmental Associates director of infrastructure. “A special thanks to Jacques Roberson with 90 CES for connecting our company and the CAS and for facilitating the additional support needed to transport the equipment to its final destination. It will be put to good use.”

To recognize the partnership between 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, the shelter will dedicate a plaque honoring the contribution and collaboration.

“90 SFS, 90 CES and the Bhate Environmental Associates have been instrumental in seeing this project through to completion,” said Coward. “We are so gracious for an amazing partnership and thankful for all their hard work.” The 90 SFS MWD section performed a demonstration at the ribbon-cutting event for CAS’ new and improved dog play area, showcasing the skills and coordination of the handlers and their canines. Both associations described the project as beneficial, helping the local residents and strengthening the ties between the base and the city of Cheyenne.

“CAS is committed to honoring and advancing all of the ways animals contribute to our lives and communities,” said Britney Tennant, CAS CEO. “The MWD program at F.E. Warren has a long and proud history and we are proud at the shelter to have this opportunity to honor that work and legacy in this small way. Enhancing the quality of life for people and pets in our community is our mission, and providing this fun, interactive, and welcoming space at the Nancy Mockler dog park is one example of our commitment to that mission. We are extremely grateful for this partnership and its enhancements to the dog park.”