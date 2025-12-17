90 MW and CAS Partnership Revitalizes Dog Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Anthony Salvione, 90th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, gives a demonstration to an audience with 90 SFS MWD Dony during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Dec. 17, 2025. Through the partnership between 90 SFS, CAS and Bhate Environmental Associates, decommissioned MWD training obstacles from F.E. Warren Air Force Base were repurposed to revitalize the shelter’s aging dog park and benefit the Cheyenne community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mattison Cole)